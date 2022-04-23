DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon.
Millikin Softball swept Carroll, taking the first game 8-0, and then the second 9-0, bringing their win streak to six. Millikin's record is now 26-4 overall and 14-0 at home.
Meanwhile, over at Millikin Baseball, the squad took on Illinois Wesleyan, taking down the Titans 7-2 in the first game, before winning the second game 10-4. Millikin's record is now 21-12 as they are 13-7 at home.
