PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- The pain was so deep it took 11 months for Trevor Higgins to be able to talk about it.
Pana's beloved football coach lost his son Evan to a tragic pool accident -- one that could have happened to any father spending time with his two boys in the family's yard.
Higgins sits down with WAND's Gordon Voit to discuss the depths of pain he and his family felt, the rays of hope he got from his faith and the community during his time of darkness, and also his current mission: helping others who are going through the same.
The family has set up a scholarship fund in Evan's name, Trevor has used music to reach others with his message of hope and they are helping raise awareness for a variety of causes: pool safety, counseling and Gift of Hope -- an organization that helps families like the Higginses give the gift of life through organ donation.
"Evan saved physical lives by donating his organs," Trevor said, "and hopefully saved spiritual lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.