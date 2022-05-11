ANAHEIM, CA (WAND) -- MLB history was made last night by a former central Illinois star.
Reid Detmers became the youngest pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter in Angels history.
He threw 108 pitches, struck out two and walked one.
Detmers is the 12th pitcher to record a no-hitter in Angels history and is the first to record a solo no-hitter this MLB season.
His Mom and Dad were watching at their house in central Illinois and couldn't be happier for their oldest son!
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.