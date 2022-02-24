SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- He's an Illinois high school football legend.
Sacred Heart-Griffin Head Coach Ken Leonard has over 400 football wins, the most in IHSA history, and today announced that he'll retire at the end of the year.
Leonard made sure to mention, he'll still be coaching the Cyclones this fall!
Leonard started his coaching career back in 1980 with Gridley. In 1984, he started coaching SHG and has led the Cyclones to five state championships.
But despite all his success, he says the sport doesn't define him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.