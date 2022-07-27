SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Finding quality and affordable childcare can be a struggle.
A new facility in Springfield is seeking to be a solution to the problem. Community Child Care Connection (CCCC) is an agency that helps families find affordable services for their kids.
"If a family has come in, and they're just looking for childcare, they can come to us and we have a referral database," said Erica Romines, Executive Director of CCCC. "We can send them to centers or licensed homes that have openings."
Their focus is not just on providing childcare, but providing quality childcare.
"We are making sure when those children go to the daycare, that they have quality curriculum, and that they're learning and that those children are growing and in centers that are good for them," said Linea Michael, Board President of CCCC.
The agency serves nine counties in Central Illinois. These include: Christian, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott County.
This new location allows the organization to be more centered in the areas they serve and keeps the building accessible to clients.
"They made sure it was on a bus line so accessible to all of our clients," said Michael. "They're really able to expand their space so that you have a waiting room now for the first time. It's a much bigger space than what we had before."
For information on the services CCCC provides or to contact the organization, head to their website.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.