MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 8th person has died from injuries sustained during the Interstate 55 dust storm crash in Montgomery County.
The massive pile up crash happened May 1.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed death of 81-year-old Ruth Rau of Sorento, IL. Rau was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on I-55.
Rau was transported by EMS from the scene to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
She died Tuesday, May 16 as an inpatient at 7:30 p.m. from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
