PANA, Ill. (WAND) - In May 2021, Pana Police Officer Adam Ladage was awarded the 2021 Optimist Club Officer of the Year for Christian County.
However, this isn't Officer Ladage's first honor. In 2015, he was given the Elks Enrique Camarena award. The award was established by the Benevolent and Protective Orders of Elks to recognize and honor law enforcement officer who have made a significant contribution in the field of drug prevention.
Officer Ladage was given this award after his heroic work on July 29, 2014. Officer Ladage told WAND News he was one of the responding officers that day. A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Raymond was inside a Christian County home. When officers made entry into they home, they believed the suspect was in the attic.
When officers went to make entry to apprehend the suspect, he started firing his gun at police.
"It was just boom, boom, boom," Ladage described. "One hit me in the shoulder and totally immobilized this arm and the other hit my in the lower part of my vest."
Officer Ladage is OK today. He spent more than two years in therapy to get to where he is now. When WAND News asked him about the awards, he said they don't really matter to him. He's just doing his job.
"I just try to do my job the best I can and treat people the way I want to be treated," he said.
The 21-year veteran with the Pana Police Department is known for his dedication to the community. Officer Ladage said he makes a point to have positive interactions with members of the community.
"Do the things that make a difference, whether it's stopping speeders to try and slow some traffic down on 6th Street here in town or just going to Dairy Queen and getting a pack of dilly bars to give to some kids playing Wiffle ball."
Officer Ladge said he wants people to know there is more to law enforcement than a badge and gun. He said each officer is unique and cares deeply about their community. He credited his success to the support he gets from his family.
To nominate someone for Beyond the Siren, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.