CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - C-U At Home is making sure their friends without an address stay fresh and clean by helping them with their laundry.
C-U At Home announced their temporary pause on their shelter due to sever staffing shortages. However, the are still allowing friends to pick up mail in case of any important communications for those experiencing homelessness. C-U At Home Executive Director, Rob Dalhaus III, knew there had to be a way to continue helping friends do their laundry, something those experiencing homelessness do at the C-U At Home Shelter.
Dalhaus says, “being able to put on a dry and clean shirt being able to put on a clean pair of socks and a clean pair of pants that that does something to an individual's spirit.” So, C-U At Home staff and volunteers are lining up the Champaign Maytag Coin Laundry located on 519 N. Neil Street to ensure their friends can still do their laundry.
“Just a couple blocks from our facility, and so we're going to be able to, to have staff or volunteer here 3pm Tuesday through Friday and be able to provide quarters so that folks can can still get a load of laundry done." Dalhaus tells WAND News.
Dalhaus says their temporary closure is leading them to think outside the box as they continue to tackle their staffing obstacle. “This is, this is a way for us to kind of expand our minds and expand, expand, kind of what we do or how we do things to fill the short term gap. We're excited to do it.”
C-U At Home has also set up a text-update system for friends without an address. Friends can text "CU70" To (844)-939-3727 to get the latest updates on the Pheonix shelter, upcoming important events and opportunities and other critical and safety information.
“Many of our friends do have phones. And so, you know updates, whether that's emergency warming or cooling hours or something like this, to be able to blast that out. That way they can have it that way as well.” Dalhaus says.
C-U At Home officials are working to get the shelter open again by June 14, but in the meantime, directors say they want to focus on maintaining relationships with their friends without an address.“It's just really important right now." Dalhaus says they are making sure to stay connected with their friends. "So much of what we do is based on relationships so we want to make sure that we keep those up as best we can even during this short pause."
For employment with CU At Home, email Jobs@cuathome.us for information on open positions and any other questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.