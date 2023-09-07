DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur is likely to retain jet service after a recommendation was approved this week by the Decatur Park Board. The board wants the Department of Transportation to approve jet service being offered by Contour Airlines.
The action comes as a result of SkyWest, operating as United Express, announcing termination of jet service in Decatur because of a pilot shortage. Despite the announcement, SkyWest has continued to provide service to the city.
If DOT approves the Contour service the company will provide 30 seat regional passenger jets to Decatur. The airline will operate 12 weekly Decatur to Chicago O’Hare flights similar to what is currently being offered by United Express.
Contour has an agreement with American Airlines so passengers can check baggage in Decatur and have it go to their final destination if they fly on American.
