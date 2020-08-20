DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Decatur Park District officials are extending a helping hand.
"When we found out that DPS was going to be fully remote, we figured that parents were going to need that help and need that care," said Danita Roseman, a supervisor for the Decatur Park District and Decatur Indoor Sports Center. "When you've got 2 parents that work and their kids have to stay home, they might need a little extra help. We figured why not extend of summer day camp and go into first quarter."
The DISC and Decatur Park District's Daycare programs have been extended through October to take the stress off of parents who have to go back to work.
"We're fortunate that we have this space. We have some staff that we can offer for this camp. We even have some parents who are working from home that it's just too much to balance life and school work, so the fact that they can come to us is great that we can provide them with this opportunity in the community," Roseman said.
The camp has been an outlet for more relationships to be built.
"It's great to build relationships with campers as a staff member, but it's also great to see the campers build relationships and meet new people who don't go to their school. It's great that they can build those different relationships with staff and other campers," Roseman said.
The camp has made it a priority to balance social time with school work.
"So, we have a quiet place for them to do their school work and then in the afternoons, they're down here playing games, doing a craft, doing group activities, things like that, so that they get their learning and playing in," Roseman said.
The Decatur Park District and DISC's program ends on Oct. 9.
