URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank distributes food to 18 counties, and now with a reimagined Foodmobile program, they're able to reach even more neighbors facing food insecurity.
"In every neighborhood someone is facing food insecurity, and whether you know it or not they're there and we know it, so we want to help," said President and CEO of EIF, Kelly Daly.
Usually EIF has one distribution in one location. With a new trailer, it's increasing to multiple distributions each week doubling its impact.
"What this unit is going to allow us to do is bring the food directly to the neighbors. It is designed to get into the smaller rural communities where they may not have a food pantry in their town so, we're bringing the food pantry to them," said Daly
Partner Relations Manager Nikia Hultz says directly serving neighbors is her favorite part of the job.
"I've been here for a little over seven years and anytime I get the opportunity to go on a mobile route, I take it," said Hultz. "I love that interaction with our neighbors and being able to speak to them directly and see their stories and hear their stories, it's a very humbling experience."
