CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Free legal representation will be offered to some child support payers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, per a press release.
A program sponsored by the Champaign County Bar Association's Family Law Committee is offering help to people paying child support who were either laid off on a temporary basis or quarantined for contracting COVID-19. Those who need help filing a petition to modify child support can claim the assistance.
"Qualified persons include those who are at 125% of the federal poverty guidelines," said Assistant State's Attorney Susan McGrath. "Others may be eligible according to special circumstances."
Anyone interested in assistance is asked to email the CCBA Family Law Committee at champaignfamilylaw@gmail.com. Organizers ask applicants to include relevant details, including the names of the parties, case number and court, along with applicable child support orders and other children in their household.
“The email should also include a brief summary of the circumstances due to COVID-19 requiring modification of child support including proof of unemployment or reduction in hours,” Stephanie Hall, associate attorney with Meyer Capel, said. “Conflict checks will be performed and if appropriate, the applicants will be assigned to a volunteer attorney.”
Applicants who have no access to email can call (217)531-2179. Child support recipients who need services are asked to contact Land of Lincoln Legal Aid at (877)342-7891.
“I am so proud to be a part of a legal community locally who is here and ready to serve during this pandemic,” said Cari Rincker of Rincker Law, PLLC.
