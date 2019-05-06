DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Law enforcement and lawmakers are responding to Governor JB Pritzker’s recreational marijuana plan.
The plan, released Saturday, would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy marijuana for recreational use from licensed dispensaries starting January 1. The plan also includes a $20 million loan program to help marijuana businesses in communities affected by marijuana arrests.
“From the outset, I made clear that any plan for adult use cannabis had to prioritize social justice and equity, and the approach we’re taking starts righting some historic wrongs and opening up access to this new market with a $20 million loan program that will help qualified applicants from impacted communities,” Pritzker said at a Saturday press conference.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, argued that few people are serving time behind bars solely for possessing marijuana, and he expressed concern about the amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, allowed under the plan.
“I attended a seminar, and they talked about the THC levels back in the 60s and 70s … were three to six percent THC,” Caulkins said. “They’re talking about a minimum of 25 percent and going up from there. That’s dangerous.”
Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott also expressed his concerns about expanding access to marijuana.
“We have raised the age to purchase tobacco … now it’s okay to smoke cannabis?” Scott said. “Especially youth … any type of substance can have long-term effects on their health down the road. I don’t think the state should be rushing into this.”