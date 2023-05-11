SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — To honor the life and legacy of the late Senator Scott Bennett, State Senator Paul Faraci advanced a measure to name portions of I-74 the "Senator Scott M. Bennett Memorial Highway."
“Senator Bennett was treasured by friends, family and his community,” said Faraci (D-Champaign). “His camaraderie and his dedication to serving his constituents will forever be missed. However, this is a way we can continue to honor him for decades to come”
Senator Scott Bennett joined the Senate as the unanimous choice to fill the vacancy in the 52nd State Senate District in 2015. Since the beginning of his career, Senator Bennett dedicated his service to spurring economic development, supporting family farming, providing Illinois’ students with greater opportunities, and promoting bipartisanship across the state. As chair of the Senate’s Higher Education Committee, he was a champion for higher education facilities by advocating for funding and student rights.
Senator Bennett prioritized his service to the 52nd State Senate District above himself, but his greatest love was for his family, his wife of 20 years, and his children, Sam and Emma. Senator Bennett passed away in December.
“This means a lot to the family, said Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). “It’s important to recognize all of the things Scott was able to accomplish by choosing to work together.”
Senate Joint Resolution 32 passed the Senate on Thursday.
