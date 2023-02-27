CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin's Place hosted over 80 individuals for the very first annual Scott Bennett Family Sensory Swim Night in honor of late State Senator Scott Bennett.
The event, which took place on Sunday, February 26, was free to any member of the disability community and their family.
Senator Bennett died of a brain tumor in December of 2022. During his time in office, he was an advocate for people with disabilities. According to Stephens Family YMCA, "Scott believed in advocacy and equal opportunity for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. He was a steadfast supporter of the Y, specifically Larkin’s Place."
In partnership with CU Able, the Y opened two of their pools for an evening of fun and inclusivity. Both pools, along with the waterslide are accessible via electric chair lifts.
“In collaboration with CU Able, the Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin’s Place is honored to host this sensory swim event to continue to honor the legacy of Senator Scott Bennett," said Alyssa Anderson, Director of Larkin’s Place, Stephens Family YMCA. "Scott was a champion for the disability community. Providing a safe space for families in the disability community to come and enjoy our pool together is a way to continue Scott’s passion of inclusion and accessibility.”
CU Able plans to host more sensory-friendly events during the summer.
More information about Larkin's Place can be found here.
