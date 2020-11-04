CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Quinn Fisher is 16 years old, but he is not letting his age stop him from helping out this election.
Quinn and his mom, Leighann Calentine, spent Election Day at the polls, helping others exercise their civic duty. Fisher said he has loved helping out his community.
"I’m the one helping people put the ballot into the machine at the end. I also help people sign in and register then," Fisher said. "It's been fun, lots of people have been saying thank you to me."
Calentine said she is trying to teach her kids about civic responsibility.
"I try to teach them their civic responsibility and importance of voting and making your opinion and your voice heard," Calentine said. "I am able to vote and Quinn isn’t, and so it’s great to have to see him participate in the electoral process and the selection."
The duo worked together to make sure the voices of their community are heard. Calentine said she knows many people struggle with a difficult time voting.
"I’ve seen across the country so many people have problem voting, like long lines and voter suppression, and even though I can’t help people and other parts of the country, I felt like it was my civic duty to do it (and) I could here in my own town," she said.
Fisher said he was excited to see so many first-time voters.
"It’s been fun to help people register and cast their ballot for the first time," he said. "They’re all very enthusiastic."
Fisher said although he wasn't able to vote, he is happy just helping others cast their vote.
"Election really is just people having a say in the way the country is going, so if I can’t do it myself, I can help other people do so," he said.
