CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel B'Ivory LaMarr are demanding the FBI take exclusive control over the investigation into the death of Jelani Day.
Day's body was discovered in the Illinois State River back on Sept. 4, a month after the Illinois State University grad student was reported missing.
The coroner ruled the cause of death was a drowning but the manner of death remains unknown.
Crump and LaMarr will hold a conference on Friday, requesting the FBI interceded.
In a press release from Crump, it states "Unlike the Gabby Petito case, in which a young white woman was missing and later found murdered, Day's case has received significantly less attention, revealing a deeply concerning disparity in the way missing persons cases are treated and covered for people of color."
