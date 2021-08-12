CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- First Responders are on the scene of a personal injury crash on Illinois Route 29.
Police say the accident occurred near Christian County Road 800 N, near Edinburg, Thursday morning.
Southbound lanes were temporarily blocked but have since been reopened.
At this time no other information has been made available.
