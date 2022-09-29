DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Health officials are warning parents of an alarming trend sweeping the nation, rainbow fentanyl.
"I do worry about our children because they do dabble, they experiment. Even with the so-called 'good kids' there's peer pressure and with fentanyl it can take one pill," Joan Stevens Thome, the Director of Health Education for the Sangamon Department of Public Health, told WAND News.
Police are worried these pills can be mistaken for other party drugs, as rainbow fentanyl often looks like ecstasy.
"What you see with a lot of those party scene drugs is you get ecstasy, and then you're going to get meth and now you've got this quote-unquote 'rainbow fentanyl' all kind of looks the same," a sergeant with the Decatur Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, told WAND News.
WAND News is not revealing the identity or name of this sergeant, as he works undercover in the field. He said these colorful drugs could be targeted towards teens, who don't realize what they're taking.
"You're seeing a lot of 12, 13, 14 year olds getting into just the party drug scene- that could be your ecstasy. They're thinking they're taking something that's kind of like an upper, like speed, trying to get their heart rate going. But it could be fentanyl," the sergeant said.
This could be a fatal mistake for a teen, as just a tiny amount of fentanyl can cause an overdose.
"We have seen reports of people, young people in their teens who have overdose," Stevens Thome explained.
Whether its rainbow fentanyl, or any pill, health experts said if you do not have a prescription, you don't know what's pressed inside.
"People are making their own drugs at home, they can put anything in it- fentanyl is very cheap and easy to cut in," Stevens Thome added.
"You might not get anything in one pill, and triple the dose in the other. So its kind of a russian roulette game you're playing- maybe a one in two chance of getting a bad pill," the Decatur sergeant explained.
The Sangamon County Public Health Department now recommends parents stop by to pick up free narcan.
"Anyone with a teen should have narcan in their home and everybody in the family should know where it is in the medicine cabinet, and have it easily accessible," Stevens Thome said.
Narcan is also available for free at the Macon County Health Department.
Police and health officials say its unlikely drug users would attempt to hide rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy for children. But they do urge parents to check candy after trick-or-treating to look for any torn packaging or candy that looks suspicious.
