Region 5 of Illinois runs out of ICU beds

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Region 5, the deep south region of Illinois, is out of ICU beds Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the latest state data shows.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region had no ICU beds at that out of 88. The region still has ventilators available, with 212 out of 261 not in use.
The percentage of ICU beds in both central Illinois regions is high. Region 3, which covers the western half of central Illinois, had 32 beds available out of 159 as of Tuesday (80 percent in use). Region 6, which covers the east half of the area, had 36 ICU beds available out of 143 on Tuesday (75 percent in use).
Ventilator utilization in Region 3 was 25 percent Tuesday and 19 percent in Region 6.
