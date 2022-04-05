SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said his office has started reviewing cases that involved a Springfield police officer who allegedly made racist comments on social media.
Wright attended a Tuesday night meeting of the Springfield NAACP, an organization he said he is a life member of, and talked about the case regarding the resignation of Aaron Nichols from the Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said Nichols made "racist and disturbing" online posts, which recently surfaced and led to an investigation.
After earlier being placed on unpaid administrative leave, Nichols resigned from his job Tuesday.
Wright said Americans have an obligation to "stand firm against and actively combat" hate, bigotry and discrimination wherever it appears in society. He spoke in favor of how Springfield police have handled the situation.
"I commend SPD Chief Scarlette and the men and women of the PB&PA No. 5 for their categorical condemnation of the alleged conduct," Wright said. "I believe they are sincere in their commitment to root out any individuals who espouse such vile and dehumanizing views from the ranks of those sworn to protect our community.
"I will continue to be an active partner in that effort alongside so many others who wish to live in a community where such behavior is universally viewed with contempt and a culture of zero tolerance is supported by all."
