SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield leaders are set to vote Tuesday on whether the city's mask mandate should stay in place.
When the city council meets Tuesday night, it will vote on an ordinance that would repeal a mask mandate the city previously passed.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said he wants it to stay in place because of the unknown nature of COVID-19.
"We should always keep our guard up, especially coming into next winter," Langfelder said. "We want to make sure that we do whatever we can to keep the numbers down so we don't experience or re-experience what other countries are actually going through. We want to keep things open and move forward in that direction."
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The mandate was still in place Monday night.
In May, a statement from the city said officials would follow medical guidance from the CDC and public health officials, but recommended residents wear masks and keep proper social distancing in public.
