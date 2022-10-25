SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has been named the centennial host city for the 11th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference.
The 7th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference was held last weekend in Pontiac, Ill, where it was announced that Springfield will host the 2026 conference celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
The conference will include topics relevant to Route 66 business owners, travel professionals, as well as history lovers and travel enthusiasts. The event will also feature speakers from all eight states represented along Route 66.
"It is a distinct honor for Springfield, IL to be chosen to host the 2026 Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference in the centennial year. I appreciate the confidence the MOP Board has in Visit Springfield, this announcement underscores our community’s Route 66 assets & efforts", Scott Dahl, Director, Visit Springfield.
For more information visit Route66MilesOfPossibility.com and VisitSpringfieldIllinois.com.
