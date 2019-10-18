HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – The public is invited to discuss marijuana sales with Harristown leaders in an open village meeting.
The meeting, scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 28, is happening at the Harristown Township Hall (195 N. Meridian St., Decatur). Harristown residents will be able to voice their opinion on whether or not the village should allow recreational cannabis dispensaries to open.
That town hall meeting will be followed by a regular monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. in the same location.
Elsewhere in central Illinois, Illiopolis leaders are scheduled to hold an open public meeting on the marijuana sales issue at 6 p.m. Monday night. They are encouraging the public to come out and voice their opinions.
Decatur leaders voted on Sept. 30 to not allow recreational marijuana dispensaries in city limits. The Chatham and Forsyth communities are also not allowing sales, while a Springfield ordinance is allowing dispensaries.
At the start of 2020, recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults at age 21 or older to use in Illinois. More about that law is available here.