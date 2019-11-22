WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
It's been a thrilling year for Glenwood football, with the Titans one game away from the state championship at a perfect 12-0.
When coach David Hay's team takes the field on Saturday afternoon against No. 1 East St. Louis it'll do so with the help of its brainy senior safety, Tyler Estes.
Estes' play is part of the reason the Titans allowed a stingy 9.4 points per game during the regular season, but it's what he does off the field that is most impressive.
He boasts a 5.2 GPA -- but boasts is probably the wrong word for a young man who likes talking about himself about as much as Coach Hay likes revealing secret wrinkles in the Titans' gameplan. Estes also volunteers with youth sports in the area.