DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It took about two hours for Myshaun Dozier's story to hit 300,000 views across social media.
The MacArthur JV baseball player just is that special.
Born without the primary bones in his arms, he plays with essentially two hands attached his shoulders. He can hit, throw and stop ground balls with his feet. Picking balls up off the ground isn't easy -- he has to literally hit the deck -- but he does it anyway. When he's late to practice? He has to run just like everyone else.
This is Myshaun Dozier's story.