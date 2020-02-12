It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams!
53 pages. 10,600 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun.
NUMBER 28: Warrensburg-Latham
(7) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (2) TBA
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM CARDINALS
PG - Roy Mosser (Millikin) 5-9, 3x Academic AA, assists record + 1,200 pts MU, 3rd pts WL 1,514, 54 points vs. Lakeview 2/20/73; Class of 1973
G - Dennis Wickline (Millikin) 5-11, 6th 1,430 points; Class of 1968; Millikin MVP 1971
SG - Zack Boyd (Elmhurst) 6-3, 1st 1,802 points, 17th IHSA history 286 FG (2007-08); 13 ppg senior year Elmhurst; 2x All-State, 23-6-4 senior WL; 3rd at State; Class of 2008
F - Andy Calmes (Truman State) 6-7, 100 Legends of IHSA State; 2003 MC POY, 1,185 points; Class of 2007C - Mike West (Eastern Illinois) 6-8 5th points 1,471; Class of 1985
Starting the game at scorer's table to check in and get 25 minutes
PG - Jarius Ingram (Millikin) 5-10, MC POY 2019, 4th points 1,492, Record for points + assists + 3-pointers in a season; 23.7 ppg senior, Class of 2019
PG - Greg Howell (Millikin) 6-2, 1989 MC POY, 1,097 points, 18-7 apg senior WLF – Korte Long (Millikin) 6-5, 1,129 points, 17-6 senior, 2003 State Team (one class)
Bench
G - Jacob Taylor (Illinois College) 6-0 (2011 MC POY)
G/F – Dennie Whitlow (North Central football) 2nd points 1,564, HM All-State 2005
PG - Trevor Binkley, 20 ppg, 7 apg as soph, led team to State 2002
G - Dominique Warnsley, (Kankakee CC) 1A dunk contest, 1,368 points; Class of 2009
G/F - Rich Nottleman (Millikin) 1,000 points Class of 1986
G - Sean Grandon, 6-2, 1,166 points
G - Tyler Bond (Millikin) 1,000 points Class of 2016
G – Joe Gustafson (St. Ambrose)
G - Garrett Shea (Illinois Wesleyan baseball) 1,422 points; Class of 2016
G - Wes Littrell, 1,337 points; Class of 2006
Analysis: How these "All-Time 5" teams work is you get multiple people who are equally (and I truly mean equally) deserving of being on the team and then you have to look for some small difference to differentiate them. PG Greg Howell, F Korte Long and G Dennis Wickline are all starters, they will just happen to begin the game checking in at the scorer’s table instead of standing up! Howell is a Macon County Player of the Year (1989), Long will provide length and State experience at 6-5 and Wickline is a Millikin Hall of Famer who is 6th all time in points at Warrensburg-Latham. Same thing for Dennie Whitlow and Jacob Taylor, who was a Macon County Player of the Year (!)
Help from: @MarcKle18021057, @fightillinibs, @wlcardsboysbkb, Dave Brown
(Did we miss a player? Email gordon.voit@wandtv.com so we can update the roster! Thanks for your help in making this special project complete.)
Best season: 2003 and 2008 (both 3rd place)
Enrollment: 293
GOAT: F Andy Calmes (Truman State) was named to the 100 Legends of IHSA Boys Basketball when the state celebrated 100 years of basketball in 2006-07. The versatile 6-7 forward was instrumental in getting the Cardinals to the Final Four in 2003, which included a monumental win over Chicago powerhouse Hales Franciscan. That was a team that included Nate Minnoy (Purdue), Jerod Haynes (Idaho) and a young Jerome Randle (Cal).
Why they're seeded here: The Cardinals only have one Division-I player (6-8 center Mike West) but they are loaded with Macon County Players of the Year -- four, to be exact. The fact that three (!) will be coming off the "bench" shows how strong of a program this has been dating back five decades. The Cardinals get the nod over a number of other highly deserving small school programs.
Controversial selection: I explained above, but it was essentially a coin flip with the bench spots. You have to weigh college/pro success in these decisions, and so Jarius Ingram hasn't yet gotten that chance. With that said, should he hit the MVP level that Mosser and Wickline achieved on campus, he'll replace one of them. His senior season was arguably the best statistical season in program history.
