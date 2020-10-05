All-Time 5 is back! This time, the debate will be hotter than ever as Gordon Voit releases his Regional All-Star Teams: the best lineup you could make from each area (Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Southland and Midwest
SCHEDULE: ALL-TIME 5 REGIONAL ALL-STARS
SPRINGFIELD REGION ALL-STARS
PG - Doug Collins, Lanphier (Iowa State) 6-1, 14-4-6-1.6 best year ISU; 2nd in Big 8 apg; 23 ppg senior year LHS; HM All-State (two-class system) along with players like David Booth, Ron Curry; Led City in scoring 1987 (64); Class of 1987
-or-
PG - Rennie Clemons, Calvary (Illinois) 6-0, 11-5 apg best year with Illini, 8th all-time IHSA with 2,932 points, Class of 1990
G/F - Kevin Gamble, Lanphier (Iowa, NBA) 6-5, 16-3-3 best year NBA, 11 years in league; 63rd pick in 1987 NBA Draft to Trailblazers; Led Iowa to Elite 8 1987 (30-5) and hit game-winning shot in Sweet 16; NCAA All-Region; Best year UI 12-5-2; Capitol Conference POY 1983; HM All-State 1983; Springfield Sports HOF; Class of 1983
SF - Andre Iguodala, Lanphier (Arizona, NBA, Olympics) 6-6, Four players have the following: NBA Finals MVP (2015), 3 rings, Gold Medal, All-Defensive (he has 2x): Jordan, Bryant, James, Iguodala; 2012 NBA All-Star, Best year 20-5-5-2 spg for Sixers 2007-08, First Team All-Pac-10 (2004); Parade All-American Second Team; 2002 CS8 POY, Led City in scoring 2002 (65); Led State Tournament in scoring 2002 (86); 9th overall pick in 2004 NBA Draft; Class of 2002
F - Ed Horton, Lanphier (Iowa and NBA) 6-8, McDonald’s All-American, Parade All-American Third Team, Led State Tournament in scoring (104 pts, 33 more than No. 2); Led City in scoring 1984 (73) + 1985 (71); 18-11 senior Iowa; 1,372 points (No. 7 at time); 1 year NBA 5 ppg – 2 rpg for Bullets ’89-’90; Played overseas until 1997; Class of 1985
C - Dave Robisch, Springfield High (Kansas, ABA/NBA) 6-10; 2x Big 8 POY, 27-12 best year KU, 16-9 best season ABA; 13 years NBA/ABA; 1971 Final Four; 8th IHSA points in season (1,057 1967); Had cartoonish 152 points at State in 1967 (49 more than 2nd); City-record 98 points in 1967; Class of 1967
Four off Bench
F – Andy Kaufmann, Jacksonville (Illinois) 6-6, 21-5-2 best year at Illinois; 3,160 points at JHS is 2nd in IHSA history; Class of 1988
PF - Tom Cole, Springfield High (Michigan) 6-7, 2x All-Big Ten, Captain at UM, 1959 State Championship (33-1), 2x All-State 1958 + 1959; MVP and State Champion; 1,666 points SHS, 14-10 average at Michigan; City-high 65 1959; Class of 1959
SG - Richard McBride, Lanphier (Illinois) 6-3, 2,068 points; Parade All-American Fourth Team; Consensus Top 35 recruit; 2x CS8 POY 2001 + 2003, 3rd scoring at State 2002 (76); All-State Tournament 2002; HM All-Big Ten Illinois; 4x NCAA Tournament; 10-2-2 senior year UI; Class of 2003
SG – Ron Coleman, Jacksonville (Ole Miss) 6-3, 21 ppg senior in the SEC, 5 rpg, All-State; Class of 1966
Next off Bench
"Still building legacy": Xavier Bishop (Montana State), Larry Austin, Jr. (recent CMU graduate), Yaakema Rose (UMSL). These Lanphier Lions are three of my favorites and I want to mention them as they continue to form their legacy.
SG - Jeff Walker (Iowa, UIS) 6-4, 2x CS8 POY 1995 +1996, 24.5 ppg UIS 2002, Iowa’s Tom Davis: most physically gifted recruit he’d seen, per SJR; First Team All-State (two-class system) 1996; Class of 1996
G – Rob Dye (Bradley) 6-1, 2x All-MVC, 17-4-3-3 best season, 1,453 points at Bradley and also reached the 400-assist and 500-rebound mark. Just a complete player who could start for any team.
SF - Clint Cuffle (Evansville) 6-6, 17-5-2 best year UE, 2x Area Honorary Captain 1999 + 2000; All-State Class A (two classes); 2x State team; 4th place at State 2000 (two classes); Class of 2000
PF - Rich Fetter (Penn State) 6-7, 1st points, 26th IHSA 2,569, 1st rebounds, 11th IHSA 1,215, 11-5 best year PSU; Class of 1979 State team (4th place, two classes); Class of 1979
SF – Rich Schultz (Bradley, ABA) 6-6, All-State 1968; 798 points in 28 games as senior, 28.5 ppg, 12 rpg; Led City in scoring 1968 (78); All-Missouri Valley; 1,109 points Bradley, Carolina Cougars and Denver Rockets (ABA) + Chicago Hustle (WBA)
F - Dave Snedeker (Iowa, Providence) 6-8, All-State; Went to Final Four with PC in 1987; Led City in scoring 1983 (50 points)
SG – Peyton Allen (Texas A&M, UIS) 6-5, Scoring record GHS 2,036; 2015 CS8 POY; 4 ppg freshman TAMU, 12-4-2 UIS
On and on and on! For a full list, visit each school's original All-Time 5 article. There are dozens more deserving names to add to this list!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.