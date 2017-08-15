WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton

Nick Blackburn is entering his first year as head coach of Clinton after serving as an assistant for Cerro Gordo-Bement and St. Teresa.

CLINTON -- There's a new regime leading the Maroons program.



Nick Blackburn takes over after serving as an assistant at Cerro Gordo-Bement and his alma mater, St. Teresa.

Blackburn has four returning starters on the offensive line and the lines on both sides of the ball might be the team's strength. Seniors Kyle Hammer and Garrett Hayden are among the standouts



Junior Christian Reynolds assumes the starting quarterback job, while sophomore Tyrese Petty will push senior Bryson Carson for the starting job at running back.



Blackburn says the receiver group might be the most talented on the squad. The Maroons feature seniors Keshon Rucker, Kaleb Johnson, Blake Karr and Jacob Hospelhorn, the lone returning starter at any offensive skill position.

Click the video above to hear from Blackburn, Hospelhorn and Hammer on what this season will hold for the Maroons, plus how the coaching staff has been conducting practice.



Clinton Maroons

Head coach: Nick Blackburn

Record in 2016: 4-5

Returning starters: 5 (offense and defense both); 4 on offensive line

Week 1 opponent: @ Villa Grove-Heritage