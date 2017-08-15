WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton

WAND Two-a-Days: ClintonPosted:
1 dead, 1 injured in ATV vs. semi crash
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say one girl is dead and another severely injured after two-vehicle crash involving an ATV and a truck-tractor semi-trailer in southeastern Illinois Friday afternoon.
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
Illinois State Police searching for missing Du Quoin man
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking the public's help in find a missing southern Illinois man.
Free, reduced price school lunch guidelines released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2017-2018 school year have been released.
U of I announces campus logo overhaul
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has made its logo upgrade official.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Raymond
RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) – A Raymond store has sold a million-dollar Powerball ticket.
WAND Two-a-Days: Argenta-Oreana
ARGENTA -- The Bombers were one of the most explosive teams around in 2016, averaging 41.2 points per game. Several key play makers return this season, which should make first year head coach Steve Kirk's squad one of the teams to beat in the Little Okaw.
Decatur witness talks deadly Virginia protests
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAND) – A Decatur man says he was in Virginia when protests turned deadly.
Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing
Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
Wolf pups arrive at Scovill Zoo
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two new furry friends can now be seen at the Scovill Zoo. The brothers, Niko and Koda, arrived at the zoo over the weekend.
