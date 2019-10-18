DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 101-year-old cancer survivor is celebrating the third annual "Paint Primrose Pink" event. It's a party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Residents and family members will watch staff members tie up the Executive Director and she can only be untied if they hit their monetary goal. Primrose will also be decorated in all pink. Staff and residents are also asked to wear pink in support.
All of the proceeds that are raised from the event go back to Kirby Strong.
The staff decided to pick breast cancer because so many of their residents are affected by the disease. Waneta Moses is 101 years old and she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 96 years old. She was able to beat it. She will also be at the event to share how much this means to her.