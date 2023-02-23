DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Following its closure, Decatur community stakeholders are picking up the pieces to help former Akorn Pharmaceuticals employees get back on their feet.
Rocki Wilkerson described Wednesday as chaotic. She worked with local leaders and the State of Illinois to prepare and help the hundreds impacted by the unexpected closure.
>> Akorn Pharmaceuticals closes
Wilkerson explained when plants or businesses close they are required by the State of Illinois to provide a 60-day notice before laying off employees. During that time frame, from the announcement to the closing day, Wilkerson and her team would go to the company to provide employees with information on what to do next.
"Normally we have a week or two when they close. That usually gives us time while people are working to give the president all of this information. We didn't get that time yesterday."
The Illinois Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shared this statement regarding the closure:
"WARN exists to coordinate resources and support for employees impacted by layoffs. Not only did the company fail to submit a WARN notice to the state, but it also gave its hardworking employees only 24 hours' notice of permanent layoffs, which is inconsistent with industry best practices and lacks basic consideration for their employees. The Illinois Department of Labor will initiate an investigation immediately, and if violations are found, the Department will assess civil penalties against the company. DCEO is currently deploying rapid response resources to support impacted workers."
The news of the closure traveled to Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Illinois), who shared her outrage on Thursday morning while visiting Workforce Investment Solutions.
"Some of these workers dedicated 30 years of their careers to this company and for Akorn to leave them in the dark of night there needs to be accountability."
Rep. Budzinski shared she wants to be a federal partner in creating legislation to hold companies accountable.
"There should be advance notice if a company is going to decide to leave a community. At both the state and federal level there should be metrics of accountability and notice given to people and the community that they are leaving."
On Friday, Workforce Investment Solutions will continue its information session for Akorn employees impacted by the closure. Wilkerson shared agency leaders have set up information sessions with packets for the employees on how to sign up for unemployment to apply for future jobs.
"I'm glad these programs are here," shared Dustin Ballard, a former Akorn employee.
Ballard worked at Akorn for 6 years and said while the past 36 hours have been challenging, he feels very supported by the community throughout the process.
Akorn employees impacted by the closure can go to Workforce Investment Solutions on W. Pershing Avenue on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. To learn more, click here.
