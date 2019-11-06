URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury has formally indicted a Boy Scout troop leader with child pornography trafficking charges.
The indictment against 79-year-old Milton Forsberg came Wednesday in federal court, according to a press release. He faces charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.
Forsberg, who spent more than 40 years involved in Boy Scout programs, was arrested on Oct. 16. Authorities said they had searched his Champaign home and discovered images of boys on computers and external hard drives.
Forsberg is accused of using his cane to try and hide printed pictures of boys in "sexually explicit positions" while police searched. There were over 100 pictures, police said in a sworn affidavit.
They said he also had a basement darkroom that had pictures from a nudist colony in it.
The suspect is accused of sexually abusing someone in Champaign in 1965. A mandated notification of abuse in that case was sent from the Boy Scouts of America National Council to investigators in September 2019. Champaign police and Illinois State Police received that notification.
Champaign police want anyone with information about Forsberg to contact them at (217)403-6900.
Forsberg faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography if found guilty. The possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Each includes a fine of as much as $250,000.
Champaign police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were involved in the investigation that led to charges against the suspect.