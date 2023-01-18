URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Judge Ben Dyer is asking the Champaign County Board to increase the daily pay for jurors from $10 to $40 for trials running longer than three weeks.
Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson explained why he thinks the change is important.
“I think it’s a big deal because lots of people have to do jury duty and I think a lot of people don’t realize that in this county it’s only $10 a day which comes out to $50 a week if you have a trial that long and that’s just not fair compensation for the service they’re providing,” said Patterson.
Since 1965 jurors have been paid $10 per day and Judge Dyer believes they should receive compensation for those in trials running longer than usual.
Patterson said the change won't be a huge cost for Champaign County.
“I haven’t heard much feedback from other board members other than support. So, I think that this is something that should go by pretty smoothly. We’re talking about trials that are over three weeks. We don’t have a lot of those usually, it’s the more complex civil trials that are that length so really even from an economic standpoint it’s not going to be a huge cost for the county,” stated Patterson.
Dyer is set to ask the Champaign County Board to increase payment on Thursday.
