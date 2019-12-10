WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 15: Bernie Roach (ISVI wrestling)
Bernie Roach is one of the most talented wrestlers at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired - he qualified for Sectionals last season.
But his true value to the Warriors program is his character and leadership. When one of his teammates is competing on the mat, Bernie's distinct voice can be heard yelling and cheering him or her on to victory.
That enthusiasm extends to his time off the mat as well, when he serves in the community choir and holds down a job with a local hardware store.