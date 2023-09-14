DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In partnership with the Phoenix Center in Springfield, the Macon County Health Department has helped install another Narcan box in Decatur.
The most recent installation is at the Decatur Police Department. Anyone can walk inside and grab a free box of Narcan. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said his department often comes into contact with people battling addiction.
"I felt it was important for us to play a part in our community and try to address that. By no means am I condoning drug use or abuse, but what I am acknowledging is that there is an issue and there is a product out there that can help save lives."
Related Links
- Local health officials react to Narcan becoming available over the counter
- C-U health leaders give away Narcan kits
- Community harm reduction boxes roll out in Decatur
- Harm reduction vending machine installed in Lincoln laundromat
Back in July, WAND News first reported that Heritage Behavioral Health Center was planning on rolling out community Narcan boxes, in conjunction with the Macon County Health Department.
At the beginning of August, the Macon County Health Department announced it had started installing the Narcan boxes at various locations and its location on East Condit Street.
"Our mission is to keep people safe and alive," said Amber Holthaus, Director of Clinical Nursing Services at MCHD.
In partnership with the Phoenix Center in Springfield, harm reduction boxes will be installed throughout the area and will be filled with Narcan and Fentanyl testing strips for anyone to grab for free.
"We understand there is an issue with opioids and our purpose in this is to help save lives," said Chief Brandel.
Those organizations interested should contact Amber Holthaus at the MCHD, (217) 423-6988.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.