DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — According to History of the Heartland, the auction for the historic Powers Mansion concluded with a final bid of $149,500.

The organization said that with transaction costs, the final price tag will come out to $157,000, or around half the final bid of the previous auction.

The last auction took place on June 7 but the highest bidder, a Decatur-based ministry, was unable to complete the sale. 

History of the Heartland said they identified the 113-year-old mansion as the most-endangered historic residence in Decatur.

