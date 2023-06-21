DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — According to History of the Heartland, the auction for the historic Powers Mansion concluded with a final bid of $149,500.
The organization said that with transaction costs, the final price tag will come out to $157,000, or around half the final bid of the previous auction.
The last auction took place on June 7 but the highest bidder, a Decatur-based ministry, was unable to complete the sale.
History of the Heartland said they identified the 113-year-old mansion as the most-endangered historic residence in Decatur.
