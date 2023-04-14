(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Rep Budzinski: Springfield rail project will be 'transformative'
The $475-million project is a years long effort to improve access through downtown Springfield which often comes to a stop when trains come into town on two separate rail lines. The project, when concluded, will move Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and Amtrak lines. Underpasses are being constructed to keep traffic moving without having to stop.
Former Champaign pastor sentenced for bankruptcy fraud, misapplying federal funds
After pleading guilty in December, a former Champaign pastor has been sentenced for bankruptcy fraud and misusing federal funds according to the News-Gazette. Rev. Lekevie C. Johnson was sentenced in Federal Court to 10 months in prison.
ADM releases statement regarding man who died while operating locomotive at rail yard
A man who died while operating a locomotive on Tuesday has been identified by Macon County Coroner Michael Day. Robert L. Dautel, Jr., 66, of Morrisonville, was pronounced dead on April 11 at Decatur Memorial Hospital's emergency room. Dautel was transported to the ER via ambulance following a locomotive vs. parked rail car collision at the rail yard at ADM Bioproducts Complex.
Three people sustain injuries in crash that closed I-57 lanes for six hours
Three people were injured in a crash that closed lanes of I-57 for six hours on Tuesday. The Illinois State Police reported lane closures of I-57 near Pesotum due to a commercial vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. Traffic in both lanes was diverted for around an hour and a half until the northbound lane was able to be cleared. The southbound lane remained closed for another four and a half hours.
Springfield Park District Officer shares story to encourage people to sign up to be organ donors
Since his liver transplant in 2015, Mark Mason has used his story to help educate his community about the importance of organ donation. Mason, a Springfield Park District Officer, is grateful for organ donation. He suffered from Primary sclerosing cholangitis, which is a progressive disease of the bile ducts.
Illinois State Board of Education discusses budget proposal with senators
20.5% of Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 could go to Pre-K-12 education. The Illinois State Board of Education told the Senate Appropriations - Education Committee Wednesday that they hope to receive $10.3 billion. That would be a $517 million increase compared to the current budget.
Newton Police seek information regarding missing family
A Jasper County family has been missing since at least February of this year and the Newton Police Department has asked for assistance in locating them. Stephen, Monica, Nicholas, and Aiden Lutz were reported missing by a family member on February 10. Since that time, the family has not been seen.
