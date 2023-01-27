(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
New Coach for St. T
After coach Mark Ramsey announced his resignation, St. Teresa started the search for a new head football coach. On Monday, Brit Miller was announced for the job. Miller was an All-State linebacker at Eisenhower High School before attending the University of Illinois. Where he was a four year starter at linebacker and played in the 2007 Rose Bowl.
Death of Danville Toddler
Three-year-old Kanari Miller of Danville was brought to the OSF Emergency Room after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. Medical personnel attempted to provide treatment but Kanari was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital. DPD detectives immediately began an investigation into the cause of her death. It was determined that she died from “multiple blunt injuries due to child abuse”.
St. Mary's Hospital Seeks Approval to Shutter Departments
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. The application for these changes will be submitted to the board on the last day of January and may not be decided until March or later.
Champaign Strides Shelter in Need of Donations, Volunteers
The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. “The need for volunteers is monumental, it’s huge."
Indoor Snowball Fight Helps Seniors Fight Winter Blues
Over 30 residents at ClarkLindsey's community participated in an indoor snowball fight on Wednesday. The annual event helps residents stay active while winter weather is bad.
Man Charged With Setting Fire To Planned Parenthood
Chillicothe, Illinois, man, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria, Illinois.
Dog Found Dead In Crate Outside Of Forsyth
On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The case is being investigated by Macon County Animal Control and multiple rewards have been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved.
Dedicated Community Member Takes Time For Herself
Beth Ballinger created 'Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time'. Three years later, over 22,000 people have been fed by Ballinger's family and the community. This year, however, Ballinger has taken some time for herself to focus on her battle with cervical cancer.
Group Works To Preserve History Of Pillsbury Mills
Demolition at the former Pillsbury Mills site is underway. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, said the organization doing their best to make sure the stories behind the buildings are remembered.
Best Friends Launch Vodka Distillery in Argenta
Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Best Friends Distillery is distilling vodka, but Annie and Jill hope to start distilling gin and rum soon. Right now, they are a small operation, but the duo hopes to expand.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.