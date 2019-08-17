WAND Two-a-Days: Warrensburg-Latham

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: WARRENSBURG-LATHAM NEEDS SEVERAL PLAYERS TO EXCEL IN THEIR NEW ROLE]
Warrensburg-Latham
Last year: 7-3, Class 2A playoffs
Week 1 opponent: vs. Robinson
Interviews: head coach Aaron Fricke (enters second year as head coach at Warrensburg-Latham, 7-3), senior offensive/defensive lineman Adam Maxwell, senior quarterback Nathaniel Hayes
