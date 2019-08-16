WAND Two-a-Days: Central A&M Raiders

Central A&M quarterback Connor Heaton throws a pass during a Raiders practice.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: CENTRAL A&M PRIMED FOR BIG SEASON]

Central A&M Raiders

Last year: 8-4, reached Class 1A quarterfinals

Week 1 opponent: @ Westville

Interviews: head coach Brent Weakly (enters fifth year as head coach at Central A&M, 20-20), senior quarterback Connor Heaton

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester