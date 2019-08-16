WAND Two-a-Days: Central A&M Raiders

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: CENTRAL A&M PRIMED FOR BIG SEASON]
Central A&M Raiders
Last year: 8-4, reached Class 1A quarterfinals
Week 1 opponent: @ Westville
Interviews: head coach Brent Weakly (enters fifth year as head coach at Central A&M, 20-20), senior quarterback Connor Heaton
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Thursday, August 15:
Friday, August 16:
Monticello
Central A&M