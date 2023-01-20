SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two EMS workers recently charged with the wrongful death of Earl Moore Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested for First Degree Murder on January 10. They appeared in court on Friday where the entered a plea of not guilty.
Earl L. Moore Jr., 35, died on December 18, 2022 while in the care of Cadigan and Finley.
An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Police recently released body camera footage from the evening of Moore's death that captures the EMS workers placing him face down on the gurney and tightened the straps.
Days after the arrest, Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard were retained to represent the family.
On Thursday, the family of Earl Moore Jr. announced a wrongful death lawsuit.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
