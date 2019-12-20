WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer
This week, basketball stand out Jason Pealer earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Pealer transferred to Decatur LSA from MacArthur and he's had an immediate impact.
Pealer leads the Lions in scoring, rebounding and assists.
In addition to on the court, he gets it done off the court.
Pealer is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
He also volunteered at the Decatur Civic Center during Thanksgiving and helps his dad with landscaping.
It's Pealer's humility that sticks out every time you talk to the young man.