WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
The entire starting five from Decatur Christian earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Alexis Shew, Emma Macomb, Heidi Heldt, Lisa Echols and Irina Yeakley all have 4.0 GPAs.
There might not be another team in the country that could say that.
In addition to basketball and school, all five starters have either a job or participate in extracurricular activities.