WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer
Week 18:Kyla Jones
Kyla is an outstanding young lady. As a senior on the Eisenhower girls basketball team she is averaging 17.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game.
But that's just on the court! In the classroom she's maintaining an outstanding 4.69 GPA.
Along with that she's a member of the calculus club at school and she has earned an internship with St. Mary's Hospital to become a nurse.
Friends and loved ones of Jones say that her leadership and compassion for others is what makes her a star.