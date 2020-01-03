WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)
Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)
Ingram is a stand out player for SHG and when you go to any of the Cyclone games the 6-7 senior forward stands out.
But of course, Athlete of the Week is not only about what you do on the court, it's also about what you do in the classroom and how you impact the community.
Ingram maintains a 3.5 GPA and does other numerous impactful things, such as volunteering at St. Martin De Porres as a mentor to young kids.
Kyle says that his faith is what drives him to be a community leader.
He plans to play basketball at the next level and to study law to hopefully become a prosecutor.
Head coach Tim Allen says he challenged Ingram to help lead the Cyclones and he has answered the call.