The field is set for Gordon Voit's All-Time 5 high school basketball tournament!

Here's how you can help your team advance! Fan voting begins each Monday at 8 a.m. Stay tuned for an article posted each Sunday night with a series of polls so you can vote for who you think would win a hypothetical matchup.

- 1 poll vote = 1 vote

- 1 share of your team's Facebook post on Gordon Voit's page announcing the team = 1 vote (Make sure it's the original post and not a pasted link elsewhere!)

How do the teams "win" games?

+ To simulate each game in the bracket, the WAND Sports team will draw "tickets" out of a pot in a best-of-three format. How do we determine how many tickets of each team are in the pot for each game?

+ There are four sources of tickets: "chalk", "chaos", "GV's Pick" and finally, the fan vote.

1) Chalk: The difference between the seeds is added to the favorite. (So for a matchup between a No. 1 seed and a No. 8 seed that would be seven. Seven tickets for the favorite.) (1-7 tickets)

2) Chaos: Three randomly assigned tickets, determined by coin flip. This helps account for upset potential. (3 tickets)

3) GV's Pick: Gordon Voit will pick a team. (value: 3 tickets)

4) Fan vote: Fans will decide, via online vote, who they think will win each matchup. (value: 3 votes)

Example: a 1-8 matchup would have seven votes for the No. 1 seed, three chaos votes, three GV votes and three votes from fan selection. If the chaos vote goes 2-1 in favor of the favorite and Gordon Voit and fans both select the favorite, that means there will be 15 tickets with the favorite, one with the underdog. However, if the fan vote backs the underdog and the chaos vote skews the other way at 3-0 in favor of the underdog then all of a sudden the pot has 10 tickets for the favorite, 6 for the underdog.

February 5: The 8 seeds

No. 33: Mt. Pulaski (Play-in game)

No. 32: Okaw Valley (Bethany-Findlay) (Play-in game)

No. 31: St. Joseph-Ogden

No. 30: Maroa-Forsyth

No. 29: Glenwood

February 12: The 7 seeds

No. 28: Warrensburg-Latham

No. 27: Lakeview

No. 26: Teutopolis

No. 25: Shelbyville

February 19: The 6 seeds

No. 24: Monticello

No. 23: Mahomet-Seymour

No. 22: Clinton

No. 21: Unity

February 26: The 5 seeds

No. 20: St. Teresa

No. 19: Mattoon

No. 18: Sacred Heart-Griffin

No. 17: Taylorville

March 4: The 4 seeds

No. 16: Rantoul

No. 15: Mt. Zion

No. 14: Riverton

No. 13: Southeast

March 11: The 3 seeds

No. 12: Effingham

No. 11: MacArthur

No. 10: Charleston

No. 9: Jacksonville

March 13: 2 seed

No. 8: Eisenhower

March 16: 2 seeds

No. 7: Springfield High

No. 6: Centennial

March 17: 2 seed

No. 5: Danville

March 18: 1 seed

No. 4: Stephen Decatur/Decatur High

March 19: 1 seed

No. 3: Champaign Central/Champaign High

March 20: 1 seed

No. 2: Lincoln

March 21: 1 seed

No. 1: Lanphier

March 22: "Selection Sunday"

- Revealing the Bracket (Half of the bracket at 5 p.m. and half at 10 p.m.)

- Fan voting begins for First Round Games

March 30:

8 a.m. fan voting ends (Every Monday)

First Round Results Announced during 6 p.m. sportscast

April 6:

Sweet 16 Results Announced

April 13:

Final Four Results Announced

April 20:

Championship Announced