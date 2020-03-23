The field is set for Gordon Voit's All-Time 5 high school basketball tournament!
Here's how you can help your team advance! Fan voting begins each Monday at 8 a.m. Stay tuned for an article posted each Sunday night with a series of polls so you can vote for who you think would win a hypothetical matchup.
- 1 poll vote = 1 vote
- 1 share of your team's Facebook post on Gordon Voit's page announcing the team = 1 vote (Make sure it's the original post and not a pasted link elsewhere!)
How do the teams "win" games?
+ To simulate each game in the bracket, the WAND Sports team will draw "tickets" out of a pot in a best-of-three format. How do we determine how many tickets of each team are in the pot for each game?
+ There are four sources of tickets: "chalk", "chaos", "GV's Pick" and finally, the fan vote.
1) Chalk: The difference between the seeds is added to the favorite. (So for a matchup between a No. 1 seed and a No. 8 seed that would be seven. Seven tickets for the favorite.) (1-7 tickets)
2) Chaos: Three randomly assigned tickets, determined by coin flip. This helps account for upset potential. (3 tickets)
3) GV's Pick: Gordon Voit will pick a team. (value: 3 tickets)
4) Fan vote: Fans will decide, via online vote, who they think will win each matchup. (value: 3 votes)
Example: a 1-8 matchup would have seven votes for the No. 1 seed, three chaos votes, three GV votes and three votes from fan selection. If the chaos vote goes 2-1 in favor of the favorite and Gordon Voit and fans both select the favorite, that means there will be 15 tickets with the favorite, one with the underdog. However, if the fan vote backs the underdog and the chaos vote skews the other way at 3-0 in favor of the underdog then all of a sudden the pot has 10 tickets for the favorite, 6 for the underdog.
February 5: The 8 seeds
No. 33: Mt. Pulaski (Play-in game)
No. 32: Okaw Valley (Bethany-Findlay) (Play-in game)
February 12: The 7 seeds
February 19: The 6 seeds
February 26: The 5 seeds
March 4: The 4 seeds
March 11: The 3 seeds
March 13: 2 seed
March 16: 2 seeds
March 17: 2 seed
March 18: 1 seed
No. 4: Stephen Decatur/Decatur High
March 19: 1 seed
No. 3: Champaign Central/Champaign High
March 20: 1 seed
March 21: 1 seed
March 22: "Selection Sunday"
- Revealing the Bracket (Half of the bracket at 5 p.m. and half at 10 p.m.)
- Fan voting begins for First Round Games
March 30:
8 a.m. fan voting ends (Every Monday)
First Round Results Announced during 6 p.m. sportscast
April 6:
Sweet 16 Results Announced
April 13:
Final Four Results Announced
April 20:
Championship Announced