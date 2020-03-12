It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams? Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through March 18 as Gordon Voit announces a new group of seeds in the bracket!
53 pages. 12,000 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun. (Quick reminder: It's not who was the best player in high school, or who had the best stats. It's which player [evaluated at his peak] would help the team stay competitive against the Lanphiers and Lincolns of the tournament, who have All-Americans up and down the lineup.)
NUMBER 9: JACKSONVILLE CRIMSONS
(3) Jacksonville vs. (6) TBA
Overview: This competition is about firepower, plain and simple. Jacksonville is the only program that has two players who averaged 20+ points per game in a season at the Power 5 level. Let that sink in. The only one. If you can have the state's No. 2 all-time high school scorer (Andy Kaufmann) who had 3,160 points and then a peak of 21 per game at the Big Ten level, you are already in a good place. When you add in a guard who put up nearly 21 points per game his final season in the SEC (Ron Coleman) then you climb even higher up the list. That's an incredible duo. But mix in an NFL receiver who had 1,000 points at the Division-I level (Creston Whitaker), plus players who went on to Illinois, Northern Iowa, Memphis (State), Wichita State and Valparaiso (to name a few) and you have a juggernaut. To crack the Top 10 is no easy feat, I mean look at teams 15-10 and that tells you how special of a group this Jacksonville team has. Certainly deserving of a 3 seed in this field.
Upside of roster: The scoring potential of this group is special. Not just Kaufmann and Coleman, either. Whitaker and Armstrong can score in bunches when called upon. But this roster has balance and depth, too.
Downside of roster: Size. Having one more big man would really go a long way. Caldwell is a nice piece (6-8) to have on board, but the only similarly sized player to bring in would be 6-9 shooter Marty Perry, who was more of a perimeter threat.
Highlights of bench: I love this bench -- so many options to choose from. Ron Fairfield was a star at 6-6 and went to Memphis State. Rick Conn is a nice complementary piece at 6-5 and Wichita State pedigree. Marty Perry I mentioned above, he led the CS8 in scoring in 1998 and shot a ridiculous 46 percent from deep at SIU-Edwardsville after transferring from Valparaiso. Then there are other smaller-school stars like starter-caliber Duane Mounts (NW MO State and McKendree) to go with Brandon McCombs (Lewis) and Derek Suttles, who is first all-time in MacMurray history in points and 2nd in both rebounds and blocks.
Best season: The program has three trips to the state tournament: 1911, 1952, 1953. The most overall talent was probably in the late 1980s when coach Mel Roustio and Co. won back-to-back sectional titles in 1988 and 1989. Andy Kaufmann and Louis Armstrong were just two names that contributed to that success to go with other stars like Rick Conn, Tim Butler and many more. They made the 80s Crimsons a feared bunch.
Enrollment: 996 (2020)
GOAT: Andy Kaufmann is the most famous for "The Shot" against Iowa in 1993 and his eye-popping 3,000 points in high school. Ron Coleman's college accolades are right there too, with three seasons of double-digit scoring in the SEC and 1,046 points total including a remarkable 20.8 per game in 1969-70 as a senior.
Music: Shark attack. The crimson red bleachers and sunken nature of the Jacksonville Bowl would make that venue feel like a shark tank with blood in the water. Imagine it packed to the brim with screaming fans -- a scary thought for the opposing team!
Controversial decision: There are so many great players who are neck-and-neck for the final couple of spots in the starting lineup. Many people probably feel that Duane Mounts deserves to be in the lineup, and Fairfield, Conn, Perry, McCombs, Suttles are among the players who have an argument for why they should start. College accolades matter in this exercise so the Division-I players have a leg up, especially ones that produced on that level or provide size (in Caldwell's case).
Bonus: Ken Norton, Sr. went to Jacksonville High, did you know that? The Boxing Hall of Famer and father of NFL linebacker Ken Norton, Jr. was a track superstar and 1961 graduate. He was also a standout on the basketball team.
One More Bonus: I still think the Jacksonville Bowl is the most unique venue in the viewing area. Would get my vote as No. 1 in a long list of great area locales.