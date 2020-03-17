It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams? Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through March 18 as Gordon Voit announces a new group of seeds in the bracket!
53 pages. 12,000 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun. (Quick reminder: It's not who was the best player in high school, or who had the best stats. It's which player [evaluated at his peak] would help the team stay competitive against the Lanphiers and Lincolns of the tournament, who have All-Americans up and down the lineup.)
NUMBER 5: DANVILLE VIKINGS
(2) Danville vs. (7) TBA
PG - Stan Gouard (Southern Indiana) 6-5, 2x D2 National POY, 19-8 rpg three years, Ranked 1st career steals, third points (1,619), fifth rebounds (702) at USI; 1995 National Champ
PG – Kendle Moore (Colorado State) 6-0, 1st points 1,732, 2x All-State, 21-4 apg-3 spg; Area POY; Class of 2017
G – DaJuan Gouard (Loyola) 6-2, 16-3-3 senior year LU, Area POY 2001, 1,302 points, 17 ppg, 2x All-Area; Class of 2001
G/F – Donte Ingram (Loyola, G-League) 6-6, Final Four, NCAA All-Region, 14-7 best season LU; Playing for Greensboro Swarm right now
C – Keon Clark (UNLV, NBA) 6-11, 13th pick in 1998 Draft; 11-7-1.5 best year NBA, 15-10-4 bpg best year UNLV
Minutes off the bench
G - Ted Houpt (Winthrop) 6-3, 18-3-3 Winthrop; 1980s, .852 FT % college
F - Mike Drews (Ball State) 6-4, 2x All-State 75-76, 76-77, 16-5-2 senior year; Class of 1977
G/F – Phil Styles (Northwestern) 6-3, 8-3-3 best year NU, defensive specialist
G – Ron Rigoni (West Point football) 6-1, 2x All-State basketball
G/F - DeMarko Wright (UT-Martin) 6-5, 12-4 best year UTM, 1993 State 3rd place team (6th scorer 53 points, 4 games); 18 ppg senior year; Could shoot the 3 too; Class of 1993
C – Ray Watson (Northern Illinois) 6-7, First Team All-State Tournament 1974 (50 pts 2 games); 3-3 1 year NIU; Class of 1972
F - Antatius Clark (Florida Southern) 6-4, One of leaders of 1993 State team, 15 ppg senior year; 15 ppg, 2.2 spg best year FSC; HM All-American D2; Class of 1993
G – Travis Schofield (North Texas) 5-11, One of leaders of 1993 State team, 11 ppg best season UNT; Class of 1993
Kareem Williams, Unanimous All-Area 1992
F - Ollie “OJ” Harrison (Utah State) 6-4, All-Big 12
G - Matt Houpt (Charlotte) 6-5, 77-78 All-State, 5 ppg best year UNCC
Charles Evans, 6-4, First Team All-State Tournament 1971
PG - Brett Springer (DACC JuCo, All Region, Armstrong State)
F - Gene Michaelson, 6-4, co-captain and Sweet Sixteen All-Star 1950s
G – Bob Wright, 5-11, First Team All-State Tournament 1950
Gene Loerscher, 5th scoring State Tournament 1950
William Spangler, 6th scoring State Tournament 1950
G – D’Lando Carter (Cumberland) 6-1, All-Area First Team 2010
G - Dick Jones, 6-1, 1936 State runner-up
C – Chucky Cooper, 6-9 legend
G - Durrell Robinson (Parkland, overseas)
G – Huggy Dye (Maine) 6-2
G - Sean Houpt (w/o Bradley) 6-4
PG- Nathanael Hoskins (Current) 6-2
G/F - Tevin Smith (Current) 6-4
F/C - Julian Pearl (Illinois football) 6-6, 250-pounder, finishing up redshirt freshman year along with Caleb Griffin (kicker, athletic hooper who can throw it down)
G - John Stevenson (Illinois) 1950s
C - Jordan Cunningham (Millikin) 6-5, 300 lbs
PF – Andreas Coleman (Morehead State, Quincy) 6-7, 230 lbs, 2000s
G – Mason Speer (Illinois College) 12 ppg
Jerome Nelson
Ed Smith (79-80)
G - Lamar Hillsman, 6-2, 15 ppg junior; Class of 1991
PF – Mike Fitzgerald, 6-8; 13-12 a game; Class of 1991
(Did we miss a player? Email gordon.voit@wandtv.com so we can update the roster! Thanks for your help in making this special project complete. If you submit a name for consideration, please remember to include height, position, graduation year, college destination as well as a list of accolades. Please also remember that this is a fun hypothetical basketball project.)
