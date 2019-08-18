WAND Two-a-Days: LSA Lions

LSA prepares for their week one matchup with Cumberland.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: LSA TURNS TO NEW LEADERSHIP TO GUIDE THEM TO SUCCESS]

LSA

Last year: 5-4

Week 1 opponent: vs. Cumberland

Interviews: head coach Jordan Hopman (enters first year as head coach at LSA), junior running back/linebacker Coby Crafton

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester

Saturday, August 17:

Warrensburg-Latham

Lanphier

Sunday, August 18:

Clinton

LSA