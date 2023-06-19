SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An EMS worker accused of killing a patient has been released on bond after a ruling from the 4th District Appellate Court reduced her bond amount on Friday.
Peggy Finley, currently on trial for the killing Earl Moore Jr. in December 2022, has been held on a $1,000,000 bond. In April, a motion was filed to reduce her bond by $400,000 but it was denied by a judge.
Her legal team appealed the circuit court's denial and the decision was reversed on Friday by the appellate court. Her new bond was set to $600,000, 10% to apply.
According to Sangamon County Sheriff, Jack Campbell, Finley posted bond and was released on Friday.
Finley is being tried alongside coworker, Peter Cadigan. The pair is accused of strapping a patient, 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr., face down to a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Cadigan's bond remains at $1,000,000.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright released this statement regarding the bond reduction.
“There is nothing about the Appellate Court’s reduction of Defendant Finley’s cash bond from $100,000 to $60,000 that reflects upon the strength of the State’s case against either defendant. It certainly doesn’t diminish our confidence in the case based upon the law and the facts contained in the Illinois State Police investigation. This is simply a ruling limited to the issue of pre-trial bond made by the Appellate Court without a complete record of the evidence against the defendants. The Appellate Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing all options to seek further review or reconsideration to ensure procedural and substantive accuracy of the Appellate Court’s analysis. We are as committed as ever to seeking justice for Earl Moore, Jr. and look forward to the opportunity to present all of the evidence to a jury for their application of the law to the facts as in the normal course of any criminal case.”
